▶️ COCC hosts “Welcome Back Bash” for students as fall term begins

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College hosted their ‘Welcome Back Bash’ Wednesday evening to ring in the school year.

It’s the second annual event, and Assistant Director of Student Life Lindsay Buccafurni says it marks the perfect start to the fall term, which started Monday.

“It’s just a really fun way to host students and welcome them to back to campus,” she said. “We have a live band, we have t shirt tie dyeing, a club and resource fair, lawn games and a food truck.”

Hundreds of students attended the event which ran from 4 to 7 p.m.

