▶️ Harvard prof visits COCC to talk about brain injuries caused by sexual abuse

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Central Oregon Community College is hosting events to talk about the topic.

Dr. Eve Valera spoke at the campus Thursday about brain injury as a result of domestic abuse. She is an associate professor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and a research scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Her talk dealt with brain injuries caused by sexual abuse and how they can result in memory loss or other symptoms.

This can make a victim seem unreliable, making it difficult for law enforcement or a judge to help them.

“We just need to educate pretty much anyone we can think of so that we can basically move forward in getting women who have experience, partner, violence, the the need that the help they need in terms of brain injuries,” said Valera.