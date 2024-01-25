COCC saves bee hive as tree is removed from campus

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College is trying to protect a hive of bees after discovering it in a tree that’s being removed.

A limited number of trees are being removed from the campus so that the City of Bend can expand a main water line.

COCC — which has been named a Bee Campus USA Site for its dedication to creating a thriving environment for pollinators — wants to protect the hive found in one of those trees. Bee experts were on site Wednesday to safely move the hive.

“So the plan was, if we could save this colony, we know it’s not the greatest time of year, but we thought we’d give it a shot,” said COCC Campus Services Director Joshua Clawson.

Tree experts temporarily sealed up the bee’s entry and exit holes to transport it to Sisters, where a member of the Beekeepers Association has land to offer the hive a new home.

