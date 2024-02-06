▶️ COCC theater art exhibit highlights creations of college’s plays, musicals

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College will be hosting a new exhibit featuring nearly 30 years of costumes and theater memorabilia.

“Magic Circle Theatre: Ephemera 1987-2003″ features work of art for more than 50 plays and musicals produced at the college.

The exhibit opens Wednesday in the Pinckney Gallery at Pence Hall on the Bend campus. It runs through March 8.

A reception is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., to include an informal artist talk at 5:30 p.m. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and by arrangement. The gallery will be open until 8 p.m. for Bend’s First Friday Art Walk on March 1.

Until its closure in 2003, COCC’s Magic Circle Theatre produced live performances for more than 30 years at the college, with past theater director Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman, now chair of COCC’s fine arts and communication department, at the helm of nearly 50 of those plays and musicals between 1987 and 2003.

“‘Ephemera’ features custom-made costumes from many of these shows, including brass and leather armor crafted for ‘The Greeks’ by students and staff, along with masks by artist-educator Debra Fisher,” said Linford-Foreman, a Stanford-trained actor and Bend community theater director. Other items include programs, posters, videos, music and photographs.