COCC announces free summer credits

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College announced on Monday it will offer free credits in the summer.

The college will allow in-district, class of 2022 high school graduates to enroll in a four credit class.

The value of the credits will be up to $529.

Registration for new COCC students begins on Monday, April 25, with the summer term application deadline set for Sunday, June 12.

Classes start Tuesday, June 21.

Students who wish to take advantage of the free credits at COCC who are not already enrolled at the college will need to submit an application and pay a one-time (lifetime) $25 application fee for summer term and complete the necessary enrollment steps.

Eligible students include public, private, homeschooled and GED-earning in-district high school students from the graduating class of 2022.

Students must provide a copy of their high school diploma, transcript or GED, submitted electronically no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 24, to receive the free summer term credits.

More information on the free credits can be found here.