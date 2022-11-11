▶️ COCC merit scholarship application period opens

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re a high school senior with a GPA over 3.0, Central Oregon Community College has opened applications for this year’s high school merit scholarships.

Each year, the college offers 50 scholarships worth $2,100 each to seniors in the district who meet that GPA requirement and plan to apply to COCC.

How to apply:

Apply for admission to COCC no later than February 21 for Fall 2023. Allow one week for admission application processing. You will receive an admission letter in the mail within three to five business days including your student email and instructions for activating your COCC student account. Complete the short application online and follow instructions for uploading your most recent high school transcript. If you mail your transcript to the Financial Aid Office, indicate “Merit Scholarship” on the envelope.

Questions? Contact: coccfinaid@cocc.edu or 541.383.7260.

March 1 at 5:00 p.m. is the deadline.

