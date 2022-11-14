Bend man arrested, suspected of cocaine trafficking

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man arrested Sunday morning, accused of trafficking cocaine into Central Oregon.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Benny Garcia, 35, was arrested following a traffic stop in La Pine around 12:21 a.m. Sunday.

CODE said Garcia imported cocaine from the southern California area into central Oregon, where he distributed it into the community.

A search warrant was executed on Garcia’s truck and he was pulled over on Highway 97 at Finley Butte Road.

CODE said its detectives along with Oregon State Police troopers and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered and seized a commercial quantity of cocaine.

A “commercial quantity” is defined by statute as ten grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, CODE said.

This is not a separate criminal charge but rather an increase in the sentencing guidelines.

Garcia was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of cocaine and attempted delivery of controlled substance.