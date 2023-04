by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ready for a treat? Come meet adorable wriggly Cobie!

Cobie is a playful bundle of exhilarating fun! This intelligent little lady is affectionate, wishing to please her humans and will do great with a family who will give consistent training and handling.

If you are ready for puppy life in your home, meet the rough and tumble play pup we call Cobie. She’s up for adoption at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.