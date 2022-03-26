Coast Guard crews work to rescue people on sinking boat

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crews were working to rescue two people aboard a fishing vessel sinking off the Oregon Coast Saturday morning.

That’s according to the service’s Pacific Northwest branch.

The Coast Guard said the boat — named White Swan III — is taking on water about 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) from Florence, Oregon, and two people may be in danger.

Officials say a lifeboat and a helicopter have been deployed to look for the two people on the 32-foot (9.7-meter) boat.

Heavy fog is present.