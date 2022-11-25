▶️ VIDEO: Overboard cruise ship passenger rescued by Coast Guard a day later

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Coast Guard rescued a Carnival cruise ship passenger from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday a day after he went overboard.

The Coast Guard said it received a call from the Carnival Valor at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a passenger, a 28-year-old man, was missing about 20 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. A search was launched.

At 8:25 p.m., a MH-60 Jayhawk crew rescued the man. It was determined that he had fallen overboard the night before.

“The aircrew was vectored into the area by the bulk carrier CRINIS who had observed a person in the water. The Jayhawk aircrew hoisted the man onto the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport,” the Coast Guard said.

The man was responsive when rescued and last reported in stable condition.

The Coast Guard did not say how the man managed to stay afloat and alive for the better part of a day.

“We are beyond grateful that this case ended with a positive outcome,” said Lt. Seth Gross, a Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. “It took a total team effort from Coast Guard watchstanders, response crews, and our professional maritime partners operating in the Gulf of Mexico to locate the missing individual and get him to safety. If not for the alert crew aboard the motor vessel Crinis, this case could have had a much more difficult ending.”

