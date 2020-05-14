Closed captioning in Spanish now available on KOHD-ABC and KBNZ-CBS

Starting today, local programming on KOHD-ABC and KBNZ-CBS is available with closed captioning in Spanish, provided by AWS Amazon automatic machine translation.

A partir de hoy, la programación local en KOHD-ABC y KBNZ-CBS está disponible con subtítulos en español, proporcionados por la traducción automática de AWS Amazon.

The following statement by general manager Shawn Wilcox provides an explanation for the addition of the service. “The onset of COVID-19 made us realize that our mission of keeping Central Oregonians safe and informed was missing an important segment of the population. There are a significant number of Central Oregonians for whom English is a second language and we want to them to know that we value their contributions to our communities. While the pandemic may have been a catalyst, we are confident that the Spanish speaking community will find great value and a sense of inclusion from the stories our team tells each and every day. We have invested heavily to bring Central Oregon a better brand of news and storytelling. Making the additional investment to keep Latino viewers in the know was an easy decision.”

La siguiente declaración del gerente general Shawn Wilcox proporciona una explicación para la incorporación del servicio. “El inicio de COVID-19 nos hizo darnos cuenta de que nuestra misión de mantener seguros e informados a los habitantes de Oregón Central estaba perdiendo un segmento importante de la población. Hay un número importante de habitantes de Oregón Central para quienes el inglés es un segundo idioma y queremos que sepan que valoramos sus contribuciones a nuestras comunidades. Aunque la pandemia pudo haber sido un catalizador, estamos seguros de que la comunidad que habla español encontrará un gran valor y un sentido de inclusión en los reportajes que nuestro equipo presenta todos los días. Hemos invertido mucho para brindarle al centro de Oregon una mejor programación de noticias y narraciones. El hacer una inversión adicional para mantener informados a los televidentes latinos fue una decisión fácil “.

Closed captioning in Spanish provided by AWS Amazon automatic machine translation.

Los subtítulos en español son proporcionados por la traducción automatica de AWS Amazon.

Changing the language of the closed captioning is controlled through your television’s menu. The easiest way to change the language of your closed captioning is to consult the user manual that came with your TV. If you are unable to locate the user manual, here are some steps to help you change your closed captioning from English to Spanish.

Cambie el lenguaje de los subtítulos en el menú de su televisión. La manera más fácil para cambiar el lenguaje de los subtítulos es consultar el manual de la televisión. Si no tiene el manual de la televisión, a continuación proporcionamos la siguentes sugerencias que prodrán ayudarle a cambiar los subtítulos del inglés al español.

Turn on your television with the remote control or manually.

Prenda su televisión con el control remoto o en forma manual.

1 –Locate the “Closed Caption” button on your remote. The button will be marked either “Caption” or “CC.” If you do not have a closed caption button on your remote, press the “Menu” or “Setup” button on the remote. This will take you to your television’s main menu.

Encuentre el botón “Closed Caption” en su remoto. El botón será marcado “Caption” o “CC.” Si no hay botón de subtítulos en su remoto, presiona el botón “Menu” o “Setup”. Esto le llevará al menú principal de la televisión.

2–Look for the closed caption section on your television’s main menu. Using the arrow keys on your remote, select “Closed Caption” or “CC” from the menu and press “OK.”

Busque la sección de subtítulos en el menú de su televisión. Use las teclas de dirección en su remoto para elegir “Closed Caption” o “CC” y presione “OK.”

3–Make sure the closed captioning is turned on within the menu. If it is not, select the menu option that turns on the closed captioning. Once the closed captioning is turned on, you can select the language. If you do not see an option for English and Spanish, look for the option that says “CC3.” This is the option for closed captioning in Spanish. Select “CC3” and exit the menu.

If the options are “Primary” and “Secondary” language, they would pick “Secondary.” If the options are “Service 1” through “Service 7” then it would likely be “Service 2.”

Asegúrese que los subtítutlos esten seleccionados en el menú. Si no, busque la opción en el menú para subtítulos. Una vez que los subtítulos aparezcan, se puede eligir el idioma. Si no se ve una opción para inglés y español, busque la opción que dice “CC3.” Este es la opción para los subtítulos en español. Elija “CC3” y cierre el menú.

Si las opciones son “Primario” y “Secundario”, elegirían “Secundario”. Si las opciones son “Servicio 1” a “Servicio 7”, entonces probablemente sea “Servicio 2”.