37 million bottles of scented Pine-Sol recalled for possible bacteria

Pine-Sol recall
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Thursday, October 27th 2022
Clorox is issuing a nationwide recall for some 37 million bottles of scented Pine-Sol cleaners because of a risk of exposure to bacteria.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says this recall involves Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents; CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents; and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

CPSC says the products “may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.”

RELATED: Check your bathroom: Shampoo products recalled for cancer-causing chemical

RELATED: Recall Alert: Chocolate Chip Cookie dough may have plastic pieces inside

There are two steps to finding out if your product is affected. First, look at this list and see if you have the product name, bottle size and the 10-digit UPC code. If you do, then move on to step two, which is below the chart.

Product Name UPC#
Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean® 28oz 4129440116
Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean 48oz 4129440272
Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean 60oz 4129440112
Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 28oz 4129440187
Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 48oz 4129440199
Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 60oz 4129440239
Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 175oz 4129440306
Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 100oz 4129497291
Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 2x 100oz 4129497376
Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Sparkling Wave® 48oz 4129441904
Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner 144oz 4460030891
CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lavender Clean All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129497301
CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129435419
CloroxPro Pine-Sol Orange Energy® All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129441772
CloroxPro Pine-Sol Sparkling Wave All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129497434
 
If you have one of the products and UPC code above, then step two is to double check the date the product was made. The date code is printed in black near the top of the bottle and starts with A4 followed by five numbers. You are looking for a date code beginning with “A4” and the first five digits numbered 22249 or lower.
 
Pine-Sol Date
 
To get a refund, Clorox says to complete this form or call 1-855-378-4982. You will need to submit photos of both the UPC code and the date code showing when the product was manufactured. Once that’s done, you’re advised to safely throw out the product.

No other Pine-Sol products are affected and Original Pine-Sol is not impacted.

 
FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...