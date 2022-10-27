The Consumer Product Safety Commission says this recall involves Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents; CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents; and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.
CPSC says the products “may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.”
There are two steps to finding out if your product is affected. First, look at this list and see if you have the product name, bottle size and the 10-digit UPC code. If you do, then move on to step two, which is below the chart.
|Product Name
|UPC#
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean® 28oz
|4129440116
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean 48oz
|4129440272
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean 60oz
|4129440112
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 28oz
|4129440187
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 48oz
|4129440199
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 60oz
|4129440239
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 175oz
|4129440306
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 100oz
|4129497291
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 2x 100oz
|4129497376
|Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Sparkling Wave® 48oz
|4129441904
|Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner 144oz
|4460030891
|CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lavender Clean All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz
|4129497301
|CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz
|4129435419
|CloroxPro Pine-Sol Orange Energy® All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz
|4129441772
|CloroxPro Pine-Sol Sparkling Wave All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz
|4129497434
No other Pine-Sol products are affected and Original Pine-Sol is not impacted.