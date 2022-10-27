by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Clorox is issuing a nationwide recall for some 37 million bottles of scented Pine-Sol cleaners because of a risk of exposure to bacteria.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says this recall involves Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents; CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents; and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners. CPSC says the products “may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.” RELATED: Check your bathroom: Shampoo products recalled for cancer-causing chemical RELATED: Recall Alert: Chocolate Chip Cookie dough may have plastic pieces inside There are two steps to finding out if your product is affected. First, look at this list and see if you have the product name, bottle size and the 10-digit UPC code. If you do, then move on to step two, which is below the chart.

Product Name UPC# Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean® 28oz 4129440116 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean 48oz 4129440272 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean 60oz 4129440112 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 28oz 4129440187 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 48oz 4129440199 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 60oz 4129440239 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 175oz 4129440306 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 100oz 4129497291 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 2x 100oz 4129497376 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Sparkling Wave® 48oz 4129441904 Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner 144oz 4460030891 CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lavender Clean All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129497301 CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129435419 CloroxPro Pine-Sol Orange Energy® All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129441772 CloroxPro Pine-Sol Sparkling Wave All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129497434

If you have one of the products and UPC code above, then step two is to double check the date the product was made. The date code is printed in black near the top of the bottle and starts with A4 followed by five numbers. You are looking for a date code beginning with “A4” and the first five digits numbered 22249 or lower.