▶️ Sisters clock store resetting 500 clocks for end of Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time takes effect this weekend. And while your phone will update on its own and you may have three or four clocks in the house to reset, the “fall back” is an all-day job at Beacham’s Clock Company in Sisters.

Beacham’s has to turn back the hundreds of clocks in the store.

“We have about probably 500 clocks or so, the last time we counted, that need to be reset and changed for Daylight Saving Time,” owner Joe Recksiek said.

The winding, cranking and turning all of the clocks takes hours to make sure every clock strikes, ticks and even spins properly.

“Going off of Daylight Saving Time is a bit more difficult than when we go on in the spring, because in the spring it’s usually easier to take clocks one hour forward whereas going backward on a lot of clocks is a lot more difficult,” said Recksiek.

It may seem overwhelming and tedious, but for some staff members at Beacham’s, it’s anything but.

“It’s actually kind of therapeutic. Pretty cathartic. Especially if it’s slow, it’s kind of nice. Just walking around with a key and cranking them up,” salesman Tyrell Beatty said.

Recksiek says he doesn’t mind the biannual time change.

“I don’t mind the back and forth. I think if there’s a benefit from being on Daylight Saving Time, I think that’s great,” Recksiek said. “I don’t know if there’s been the benefit that they thought other than the extra daylight hours. But the changing back and forth doesn’t bother me.”

Oregon and Washington both passed legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but they would only adopt it if California did the same and if Congress agreed to make changes.

The time falls back one hour on Sunday at 2 a.m.