Stop parking at user-created parking lot near Clines Butte

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to stop parking in a user-created parking lot near the Clines Butte Recreation area.

It’s ocated along the edge of the Cline Falls Highway near the intersection of the highway and the Vor Road.

Many visitors have used this un-official parking lot to enter the recreation area.

However, BLM says the trail cuts through private property belonging to Thornburgh Resort. Thornburgh is using heavy equipment for development projects and walking through this property can put you at risk.

BLM says, “Alternate parking which provides direct access to the Buttes trail system is available approximately 1 mile north along the Cline Falls Highway. Visitors can use the established Juniper Trailhead parking area that is part of the Maston trail system or a primitive parking site off Rock Pit Road. The turnoff for the Rock Pit Road is on the west side of Cline Falls Highway approximately 1 mile north of the Vor Road entrance. Visitors will drive approximately ½ mile to the primitive parking spot.”