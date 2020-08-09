Climber injured after fall at Smith Rock State Park

A 22-year-old climber was injured Saturday in a fall at Smith Rock State Park, according to Redmond Fire and Rescue.

Battalion Chief Garrick Terry said the climber fell about 90 feet while rappelling Monkey Face, then tumbled another 150 feet down a steep grade coming to rest near the trail system.

Redmond firefighters and paramedics and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies used Redmond Fire’s raft to cross the river to tend to the climber.

The climber was then brought back across the river to an awaiting Airlink helicopter that flew him to St. Charles in Bend.

The accident happened about 2:22 and the rescue took about an hour, Terry said.