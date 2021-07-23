Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians.

The ballclub announced the name change on Twitter, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans.

Cleveland’s new name was inspired by two large landmark stone edifices near the downtown ballpark — referred to as traffic guardians — on the Hope Memorial Bridge over the Cuyahoga River.

In 2018, the Indians stopped wearing the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their jerseys and caps.

However, the team continues to sell merchandise bearing the smiling, red-faced caricature that was protested for decades by Native American groups.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago.

But the process quickly accelerated.