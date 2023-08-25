Half-off to waived adoption fees Saturday for Clear the Shelters event

Saturday, the Humane Society of Central Oregon is participating in a nationwide effort to clear animal shelters.
From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. you can get anywhere from 50% off adoption fees to a completely free adoption. Each adoption also includes bonus gifts.
“We really want to draw attention to the plight of shelter animals and those animals that do need a home,” said Lynne Ouchida with the Humane Society.
They say this is a great opportunity to meet the animals and learn more about the shelter if you’re unsure whether a new pet is for you.
