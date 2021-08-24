Clear Summer Nights announces COVID precautions; on-site testing clinics

Beginning in September, Clear Summer Nights at the Athletic Club of Bend, will require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of the show.
The decision comes in the midst of a dramatic surge in COVID cases in Deschutes County as the delta variant spreads throughout the region.
In addition, all concert attendees must wear masks when not consuming food and beverage at all remaining shows, including the August 31st concert with Chicago (which will not be subject to proof of vaccinations or negative test results).
This updated COVID policy, (subject to change as required by any additional local, state, or federal edict or law), will be in full effect by the September 14th, Michael Franti and Spearhead concert.
This date was chosen specifically to allow time for on site testing to be fully organized and available, and for any eligible vaccinated person to locate or replace their vaccination card, any fully unvaccinated person to initiate remaining vaccination, and/or any person who is untested to schedule the necessary testing prior to the concert date.
**ON SITE TESTING WILL BE AVAILABLE**
Clear Summer Nights is proud to be the first Concert Series in Central Oregon to offer on site Covid-19 rapid testing. Beginning three days in advance of each remaining concert:
- September 12th (1-6pm)
- September 13th (1-6pm)
- September 14th (day of show 12-9pm)
- October 8th (1-6pm)
- October 9th (1-6pm)
- October 10th (day of show 12-9pm)
Testing will be available on-site at the Athletic Club of Bend. More on-site testing availability information will be published at www.clearsummernights.com soon.
“There’s a lot of bad news out there regarding Covid-19. It feels like there’s a major step back, a major contraction happening as the Delta variant spins us backwards,” said Kip Heilman, GM of the Athletic Club of Bend. “This onsite testing takes our ability to do the best by our ticket holders to a new level, and we’re proud to offer this free service,” remarked series founder, Cameron Clark, Executive Producer of Clear Summer Nights. “The service will be entirely free, billing the insurance companies of those who have proof of insurance (at no cost), and subsidizing those who do not.”
- WHY DOESN’T THE POLICY GO INTO EFFECT UNTIL SEPTEMBER 14?
We realize that all of the various policy changes will require time for people to become familiar. Time for all who choose to get their second shot to do so. For all those who need to locate or replace their vaccination card to do so. And for those who want to schedule a test less than 72 hours prior to event date to do so. Three weeks of promotion around this, should facilitate a successful policy shift. We have been poised with elements of this plan in place, waiting on the state to weigh in, which Governor Brown did on this, the day we are publishing the new policy, with the State of Oregon’s new outdoor mask mandate. The coordination of onsite testing also required a wait until a September start date.
- WHAT WILL YOUR POLICY BE BETWEEN NOW AND SEPTEMBER 14?
We will be requiring that all attendees, per the State of Oregon, show proof of masks upon entering. We will provide additional masks for those who forget to bring one. Masks should be worn at all times, except when consuming food and beverage. Hand sanitizer will be available at the venue. In addition entry and exit to the event will be re-routed around the outside of the outdoor swimming pool, and portable restrooms will be outdoors, so as to limit any attendees unnecessary indoor exposure.
- WHAT KIND OF TESTS WILL BE ACCEPTED?
A negative COVID-19 test result (molecular, PCR or antigen) that was administered by an official testing center. Test results must be dated no more than 72 hours prior to entry. Home testing kit results will not be accepted for entry. Entrance will require either digital or printed proof of test results from official testing organization.
- I HAVE TICKETS TO A SHOW THAT’S COMING UP QUICKLY… WHAT IF I DON’T HAVE TIME TO GET A TEST?
If you have purchased a ticket for a show in September or October, you are required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of the event. If you are unable to provide such documentation, or if you do not have the ability to secure a test result taken within the 72-hour window, you may request a test on site administered by our official event covid testing partner.
- HOW DO I SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION WHEN I ARRIVE?
Acceptable documentation may be a physical copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, a digital copy of such card, or such other proof as is permitted locally.
- I’M VISITING FROM ANOTHER COUNTRY, WHERE OTHER COVID VACCINES ARE APPROVED FOR USE (ASTRAZENECA, FOR EXAMPLE), WILL I BE ABLE TO GET IN?
Yes, as long as you’re considered fully vaccinated.
- WHAT IF I FORGET MY PROOF OF VACCINATION?
You may test on site as an alternative. Otherwise, you won’t be allowed entrance.
- WHAT ABOUT ATTENDEES UNDER THE AGE OF 12?
As the vaccine has not been approved for use on kids under age 12, a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of the event will be required.
- WILL I STILL HAVE TO WEAR A MASK?
Yes, per the August 24th, State of Oregon, mandate. Mask wearing will be required.