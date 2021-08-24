Clear Summer Nights announces COVID precautions; on-site testing clinics

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Beginning in September, Clear Summer Nights at the Athletic Club of Bend, will require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of the show.

The decision comes in the midst of a dramatic surge in COVID cases in Deschutes County as the delta variant spreads throughout the region.

In addition, all concert attendees must wear masks when not consuming food and beverage at all remaining shows, including the August 31st concert with Chicago (which will not be subject to proof of vaccinations or negative test results).

This updated COVID policy, (subject to change as required by any additional local, state, or federal edict or law), will be in full effect by the September 14th, Michael Franti and Spearhead concert.

This date was chosen specifically to allow time for on site testing to be fully organized and available, and for any eligible vaccinated person to locate or replace their vaccination card, any fully unvaccinated person to initiate remaining vaccination, and/or any person who is untested to schedule the necessary testing prior to the concert date.

**ON SITE TESTING WILL BE AVAILABLE**

Clear Summer Nights is proud to be the first Concert Series in Central Oregon to offer on site Covid-19 rapid testing. Beginning three days in advance of each remaining concert:

September 12th (1-6pm)

September 13th (1-6pm)

September 14th (day of show 12-9pm)

October 8th (1-6pm)

October 9th (1-6pm)

October 10th (day of show 12-9pm)

Testing will be available on-site at the Athletic Club of Bend. More on-site testing availability information will be published at www.clearsummernights.com soon.

“There’s a lot of bad news out there regarding Covid-19. It feels like there’s a major step back, a major contraction happening as the Delta variant spins us backwards,” said Kip Heilman, GM of the Athletic Club of Bend. “This onsite testing takes our ability to do the best by our ticket holders to a new level, and we’re proud to offer this free service,” remarked series founder, Cameron Clark, Executive Producer of Clear Summer Nights. “The service will be entirely free, billing the insurance companies of those who have proof of insurance (at no cost), and subsidizing those who do not.”