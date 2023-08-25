▶️ Destination Oregon: Clear Lake Resort

If you’re looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle of a crazy summer season, but you don’t want to drive too far, Dave Jones has scoped out the perfect place where you can spend the day recharging your batteries in a stunning natural setting.
Dave takes us to Clear Lake Resort, a secluded sanctuary in the Cascade mountains between Central Oregon and Eugene.
MORE DESTINATION OREGON:
Destination Oregon: Fort George Brewery in Astoria
Destination Oregon: Crater Lake and beyond
Destination Oregon: Bowline Hotel in Astoria
Destination Oregon: Running Y Resort
Destination Oregon: Wallowa Lake Lodge