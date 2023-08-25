▶️ Destination Oregon: Clear Lake Resort

by Dave Jones

If you’re looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle of a crazy summer season, but you don’t want to drive too far, Dave Jones has scoped out the perfect place where you can spend the day recharging your batteries in a stunning natural setting.

Dave takes us to Clear Lake Resort, a secluded sanctuary in the Cascade mountains between Central Oregon and Eugene.

