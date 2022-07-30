Cleaning up a cool spot, volunteers sweep the Deschutes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Volunteers took to the river Saturday morning.

Not only to cool off, but to clean up.

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council hosted the annual Deschutes River Cleanup.

Folks worked at six sites from La Pine State Park down river to Tumalo State Park.

They picked up trash and pulled invasive weeds along the waterway.

“Want to keep it nice for everyone, so everyone can come out and have a good time, and to keep all the plants heathy,” said volunteer Grant Hillis who was walking the banks at Riverbend Park in SW Bend.

There were plenty of weeds to pluck, one volunteer had a five gallon bucket full of cheat grass.

Along with the usual bottles and cans, another river sweeper found an empty cooler.

“Just keep the planet clean,” added Hillis.

The riverside locations for the event were perfect on a day where temperatures again hit triple digits.

Several volunteers took a break to wade in and cool off in the very thing they were working to protect.