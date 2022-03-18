Clean Water Works Youth Video Contest seeks entries

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, March 18th 2022

The City of Bend has issued a call for entries for the annual Clean Water Works contest.

Local 4th through 12th graders can enter now, the deadline is March 31st.

This year’s theme is “Love Our River: A How-To Guide”.

The idea, to create a 30-second public service announcement focusing on impacts to and around waterways.

Top prize is 200-dollars and a chance to work with a producer from Central Oregon Daily News to bring the winning video to television screens around Central Oregon.

You can find more information on the contest here.

