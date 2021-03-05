Clackamas frozen pizza company plans RDM relocation; $40M facility, 100 jobs

A Clackamas County frozen pizza company plans to move its headquarters to Redmond and bring with it 100 jobs and a $40 million investment to build a new manufacturing facility.

On Tuesday, the Redmond City Council will hear plans from Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza to buy a 46-acre parcel of land on NE 9th Street and Antler Avenue.

It intends to build a new 270,000 square-foot facility that will eventually employ 114 people.

“This is a great example of a public-private partnership to encourage economic development projects in the Redmond community,” said Jon Stark, Senior Director of Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI). “The company was looking at multiple locations both in and out of state, and selected Redmond due to land availability, staff responsiveness, access to the Long-Term Rural Enterprise Zone program, and the quality-of-life Central Oregon has to offer.”

According to the city, Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza is a third-generation frozen pizza manufacturer operating in the Portland Metro area, distributing products to school districts and grocery retailers across 46 states.

In a release, the city said Wild Mike’s has a significant growth trajectory requiring a larger, consolidated and more efficient production facility in a cost-effective location.

“Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza enhances the strong constellation of Redmond’s manufacturing and distribution sectors,” said Redmond Mayor George Endicott. “They are a powerhouse and fit in nicely with the existing lineup such as Nosler, PCC Schlosser, Medline, Eberhard’s, McConnel Labs, FuelSafe, BasX and others.”

As part of the recruitment, Wild Mike’s is seeking a 15-year tax exemption on the value of the improvements (taxes on the land are not exempted), according to the city.

To receive a 15-year exemption, eligible projects must create a minimum of 50 jobs within three years of occupancy, at a compensation of 150% of County Average and invest at least $12.5 million dollars – which this project exceeds.

“The City’s job incentive program will help us realize our ambition of becoming one of America’s largest pizza manufacturers, without having to leave the state where my family was born and raised,” states Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza President and CEO Steve Piazza. “We are excited to build this dream in Redmond, Oregon and hire hundreds of new associates to join our team.”

The Long-Term Rural Enterprise Zone agreement for Wild Mike’s will be presented to Redmond City Council for approval on March 16.

Following council approve, it then needs to be approved by the Deschutes Board of County Commissioners and the City of Sisters (who are also co-sponsors of the zone).