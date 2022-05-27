OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Voters in an Oregon county where a ballot-printing error has delayed primary results for nearly two weeks have elected the same county clerk five times in the past 20 years despite missteps that impacted two previous elections and cost taxpayers $100,000.

Opponents have repeatedly tried to unseat Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall following elections errors in 2004, 2010 and 2011 and a state vote-tampering investigation in 2012.

Hall was first elected in 2002. She makes $112,600 a year in the nonpartisan position and is running for a sixth four-year term in November in the suburban county south of Portland.

The current fiasco involving blurry barcodes on ballots in last week’s Oregon primary has held up the results in the race for the U.S. House 5th District.

Terebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner has a sizable but shrinking lead on incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader for the Democratic nomination. On the Republican side, Lori Chavez-Deremer leads Jimmy Crumpacker and that lead has been steadily growing since May 17.

Cook Political Report is considered by many elections watchers to be one of the top national agencies in terms of rating and predicting elections. Dave Wasserman of Cook has said that if McLeod-Skinner wins, as he expects, Cook is moving the Oregon 5th District from a “Likey Democrat” win to a “toss-up.”

Clackamas County is keeping an updated web page on the ballot count.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office said the deadline for completing the election count is June 13.

The Associated Press and Travis Pittman contributed to this report.