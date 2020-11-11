Clackamas Co. man arrested after high-speed chase near Prineville; 2nd suspect on the loose

An armed Clackamas County man was arrested Tuesday near Prineville after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen truck, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman driving a separate car was able to escape and is still wanted by authorities.

Sgt. Jacob Childers said the incident started just before 2 p.m. when a sergeant from the CCSO saw two suspicious vehicles “exhibiting indications of criminal behavior” driving north on SE Juniper Canyon Road – a dark green 90s model Ford Mustang and a white 2006 Ford F350 truck

Childers said the two vehicles quickly turned behind a business.

The truck had Texas license plates that the sergeant learned to be stolen from a VW sedan. The Mustang had no license plates or temporary registration visible.

Childers said the sergeant tried to make contact with both vehicles behind the business; however, the truck, driven by 37-year-old Joshua Mathes of Clackamas County, immediately sped away on SE Juniper Canyon Rd. toward Prineville reaching 90 mph.

The sergeant made contact with the driver of the Mustang, 42-year-old Jodi Jennings of Clackamas County, and ordered her to remain at the scene, before leaving to try and stop the truck.

Multiple other law enforcement units from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Prineville Police Department responded to help.

As Mathes neared the intersection of SE Juniper Canyon Rd. and SE Paulina Hwy., he intentionally left the road and began driving through multiple farm/ranch properties as he continued his efforts to escape.

Mathes damaged multiple fences and attempted to drive his truck up a large butte southeast of Prineville; however, his truck became disabled and he ran from the scene.

Mathes was quickly found and taken into custody after a brief struggle, Childers said.

The Ford truck was later determined to be stolen out of Portland.

Mathes, a convicted felon, was subsequently found to be in possession of three firearms (two of which were reported stolen), a significant amount of ammunition, a large amount of cash, methamphetamine, and stolen tools.

Mathes was booked into the Crook County Jail on multiple charges:

Attempt to Elude in Vehicle

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangering

Fail to Perform Duties of a Driver (multiple counts)

Criminal Mischief 2nd (multiple counts)

Criminal Trespass with a Firearm (multiple counts)

Attempt to Elude On Foot

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (multiple counts)

Theft 1st Degree (multiple counts)

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Driving While License Suspended-Misdemeanor

Interfering with a Peace Officer

Mathes was additionally charged with a probation violation out of Clackamas County.

He’s being held on $270,000 bail.

Childers said Jennings and the dark green Ford Mustang have not been found.

Anyone with information related to Mathes or Jennings are encouraged to contact the Crook County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

There is no danger to the community at this time.