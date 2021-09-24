Civil rights complaint targets Idaho health care rationing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An advocacy group for older adults has filed a civil rights complaint against Idaho over state crisis standards of care guidelines for hospitals overwhelmed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The group Justice in Aging wants the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Idaho’s health care rationing plan.

The group in the complaint filed Tuesday says the plan discriminates against older adults by using factors like age in prioritizing which patients may get access to life-saving care.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokesman Greg Stahl says the department was unaware of the complaint.

Stahl says Idaho’s standards are rooted in ethical obligations for care and stewarding resources.