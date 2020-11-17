City to boost fines for mask non-compliance; hotline set up to report offenders

Businesses and organizations that don’t comply with state face-covering rules will be subject to a $750 fine beginning Wednesday after city councilors formally approve an updated administrative order.

The city also is reminding residents of its Mask Complaint Hotline where you can leave messages about businesses where violations are happening.

Bend’s mask complaint hotline is 541-323-7155. Callers must leave a message with the following information:

Business name where violation took place.

Date and time of the violation.

Description of the violation.

Anonymous calls are not accepted.

Violations of the statewide requirement are enforceable locally.

Over the summer, the Bend City Council took action to allow Bend Police or Code Enforcement to enforce statewide guidance about face coverings as civil infractions.

In Bend, Code Enforcement generally addresses business violations and Bend Police enforces mask requirements for individuals.

Code Enforcement and the Bend Police Department will continue cooperating to address potential violations with the right resources for the situation.

Individuals not following the OHA face-covering guidelines in Bend remain subject to a $100 civil penalty for the first violation, $250 second, and $500 for a third violation.

In addition to the City’s mask order enforcement, the Bend Police Department strongly encourages community members to comply with the recommendations and with the orders issued by Gov. Kate Brown for the two-week freeze period beginning November 18.

Information about the Governor’s orders and the most current OHA guidance is at the state website: www.coronavirus.oregon.gov.

Police will not proactively monitor or enforce social or family events at private homes, but if police are at a location investigating an incident and discover the governor’s orders are not being followed, they have the authority to enforce the rules.

In addition to the business-related hotline in Bend, there are other ways to report violations, depending on the situation.

See this link for how to report other issues or when to call law enforcement non-emergency at 541-693-6911.