The Dalles OKs Google data centers amid secrecy, water worries

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, November 9th 2021

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Dalles City Council has approved a deal with Google that will enable the technology giant to build more water-guzzling data centers there, though some residents worry about drought and the secrecy.

A single data center can churn through millions of gallons of water per day to keep hot-running equipment cool.

Members of the City Council unanimously approved the $28.5 million deal Monday night.

How much water the new data centers would use, and how much the existing ones in The Dalles have been using, remains confidential.

