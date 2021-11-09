The Dalles OKs Google data centers amid secrecy, water worries

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Dalles City Council has approved a deal with Google that will enable the technology giant to build more water-guzzling data centers there, though some residents worry about drought and the secrecy.

A single data center can churn through millions of gallons of water per day to keep hot-running equipment cool.

Members of the City Council unanimously approved the $28.5 million deal Monday night.

How much water the new data centers would use, and how much the existing ones in The Dalles have been using, remains confidential.