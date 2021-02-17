City of Redmond to distribute free PPE to small businesses Thursday

The City of Redmond will hold a free PPE pick-up event in the parking lot at City Hall on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Business owners or their representatives are encouraged to come by and select supplies needed to help keep staff and customers safe.

Available supplies include masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, thermometers, gloves, wipes, and face shields. Quantities are limited.

This distribution event is part of Redmond Rallies, the City’s on-going COVID-19 business support response effort.

The project, in collaboration with local partners, works to help centralize pandemic information and resources.

Since March 2020, more than 70,000 units of PPE has been distributed to over 200 businesses, helping protect 1,000’s employees.

Additionally, Redmond Rallies has helped facilitate $630,000 in grant funding and debt relief to more than 100 local businesses.

“The City continues to connect businesses with the resources they need to stay open in a safe manner,” said Chuck Arnold, Redmond’s Urban Renewal Manager. “We know small businesses are bearing a lot of unexpected costs due to the pandemic. In order to help defer some of those costs and will seek to provide PPE and grants funding as resources are available.”

For more information on the event please contact Chuck Arnold, Urban Renewal Program Manager at (541) 923-7761 or email Chuck.Arnold@Redmond.Oregon.gov.