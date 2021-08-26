$20K small business COVID grants available in Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The city of Madras, in partnership with NeighborImpact, have grant funds still available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Each small business grant, up to $20,000 each, incentivized retaining low income jobs throughout the pandemic.

The first round of funds supported the retention of 39 low to moderate income full-time jobs in Jefferson County.

Industries aided by the grant funds include hospitality, entertainment, child care, and agriculture.

Additional grant funds supporting this program are now available to small businesses (independently owned and operated and not dominant in its field of operation) and micro enterprises (commercial enterprise with five or fewer employees, one or more of whom owns the business) in Jefferson County.

The business must have been viable prior to the pandemic and must demonstrate revenue loss that can be attributed to the pandemic, as well as a plan for recovery.

The business must also demonstrate that it will retain employees earning at or below 80 percent area median income.

The amount of funding awarded to each applicant is dependent on the number of low or moderate-income jobs retained. Applications will be accepted until funds are fully allocated to businesses.

For details about this grant, and to apply online visit: https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/sbma-grant-program/ .