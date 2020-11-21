City of Madras asks for input on 2 new park proposals

The City of Madras is asking the public to provide comment on the design plans of two new parks.

The Hoffman Park site will be near the Strawberry Heights subdivision on the south end of town.

Public Works Director Jeff Hurd said, right now, there isn’t good access to a larger park in that area, so Hoffman would be a destination park.

“We’re proposing to have a pump park in there, for kids to bicycle and do that sort of thing,” Hurd said. “And we’re proposing to have restrooms, and we’re proposing to have soccer fields and playgrounds and picnic areas.”

Hurd said Willowbrook Park would be more of a neighborhood park on the north end, near the golf course.

The city is collecting feedback on the proposed designs in an online survey through the end of the year.

The survey is available here.