City of Bend to resume water service shut-offs for unpaid utility bills

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend plans to resume water service shut-offs for those with late or unpaid utility bills starting on July 1.

Water service shut-offs and collection efforts have been suspended since March 16, 2020 when City Manager Eric King declared a State of Emergency due to the pandemic.

Late fees, shut-off fees and reinstatement fees have also been waived since then, as well as collection actions for delinquent utility accounts.

“We are pleased we could keep the water flowing to families and businesses experiencing financial struggles over these past two years,” said Dana Wilson, the City of Bend Utility Business Manager.

The continuation of the shut-offs comes as the City is no longer in a pandemic-related State of Emergency.

The City will instate payment plans and utility assistance programs to help qualifying community members who are unable to pay in the necessary time.

Starting this month, customers will receive notices about the continuation of the shut-offs and available assistance programs.

Customers with past due balances are encouraged to contact the Utility Billing office to pay their balances or enroll in payment plans by June 30 in order to avoid collections or shut-offs.

City of Bend customers can call the Utility Billing Department at 541-388-5515 or utilityassistance@bendoregon.gov to review their account or to learn more about payment arrangements and assistance programs.

Utility assistance is also available for low-income qualifying customers through a partnership with NeighborImpact.

Please contact NeighborImpact at 541-548-2380 or email bend@neighborimpact.org to determine eligibility and to apply.