City of Bend to host open house for Wilson Avenue Corridor Project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend invites members of the community who live, work, play or commute near Wilson Avenue and 9th Street to the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project design open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 9 at the Bend Fieldhouse in Vince Genna Stadium at 401 SE Roosevelt Avenue.

The open house will include an overview of the project, design concepts, timelines and an opportunity to speak to the project team. This is an indoor event. Masks are required.

Can’t make it in person? Visit the online open house at bendoregon.gov/wilson from December 9-23, 2021.

The Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is a 2020 Transportation GO Bond project.

This project includes improvements along the existing corridor from 2nd Street to 15th Street.

It improves east-west connectivity and enhances facilities for biking and walking. During the roadway construction, the existing water line system will also be upgraded to current standards and overhead utility lines will be moved underground.

PROJECT BENEFITS

Safety improvements for all users of the corridor

Infrastructure modernization

Improving east-west connectivity

Find more information about this project at bendoregon.gov/wilson. Learn about other 2020 transportation GO bond projects at bendoregon.gov/gobond.