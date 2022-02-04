City of Bend to host online open house on Stevens Road Tract Concept Plan

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is hosting a second online open house on the Stevens Road Tract Concept Plan website where community members can learn more about the progress on the project and provide important feedback on development options.

The virtual open house is online now until February 20 at bendoregon.gov/stevens-tract.

The City of Bend’s Growth Management Division is planning for the development of 261 acres of land on Bend’s east side.

This project is in response to House Bill 3318 recently passed by the Oregon Legislature.

Addressing housing affordability and creating more housing in Bend is a City Council priority.

The Stevens Road Tract project offers a unique approach to adding land to the Urban Growth Boundary for affordable and market-rate housing.