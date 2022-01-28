City of Bend to host online open house for Newport Corridor project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is hosting an online open house to share an update about the Newport Corridor Improvements Project.

The open house includes an overview of the 2022 project schedule, short videos about what makes this project unique, and ways to contact the project team.

The virtual open house is online now through February 9, 2022 at bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements.

Construction on the Newport Corridor Improvements Project began in spring of 2021. Completed portions include new pavement, better sidewalks and stormwater planters. However, the Newport Corridor Improvements Project also includes miles of water, sewer, stormwater and natural gas pipes under the roadway.

The project involves replacing old utility pipes and building a new stormwater system while continuing to provide the neighborhood with sewer, water and stormwater services.

Work continues on Newport Avenue from College Way to Juniper Avenue.

Construction on Newport Avenue from Ninth Street to 10th Street is anticipated to begin by early February 2022. Staggered starts of the remaining segments are estimated to begin in spring/summer 2022. Full project completion is estimated by end of winter 2022.

The City will close streets and establish detours where there is active construction. Access to all businesses will remain open during construction. Business access signs will designate vehicular entrance points and pedestrian entry routes to your favorite businesses.

PROJECT BENEFITS:

· Protecting the Deschutes River by improving the quality and reducing the quantity of stormwater discharged into the river.

· Replacing the failing stormwater system, aging sewer trunk lines and water distribution pipes under the roadway.

· Reconstructing the Newport Avenue roadway from College Way to Ninth Street and improving intersections at 11th Street and 12th Street to increase safety, access and traffic flow.

· Improving connectivity by installing new sidewalks (including filling in the gaps of missing sidewalk), curb ramps, lighting and signage.

“This project includes vital infrastructure improvements to protect our river and prevent catastrophic failure of aging infrastructure. It increases safety and improves traffic flow and creates a more inclusive and accessible community by connecting residents and visitors to the businesses, park and river,” said Brittany Barker, Principal Engineer for the City of Bend. “We are working with local businesses and stakeholders to minimize the impact of construction on their operations. Access to all businesses will remain open during construction.”