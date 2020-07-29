City of Bend to distribute $2.6M in CARES Act funding to local agencies

The City of Bend announced Wednesday it will dole out $2.6 million of state-directed federal coronavirus relief funds to organizations supporting families, businesses and vulnerable populations.

The CARES Act funding was intended to support local governments and the city will rely on community partners to distribute it.

· $1 million to businesses and community assistance, through the Bend Chamber, which will allocate those funds

· $600,000 for City of Bend costs, including $50,000 that the City already distributed to NeighborImpact

· $300,000 for childcare costs, distributed to NeighborImpact and Bend Park and Recreation District

· $700,000 to NeighborImpact and United Way of Central Oregon to assist vulnerable populations.

The Bend Chamber’s funds will be used to help local businesses with a business resiliency grant aimed at Bend businesses with 50 employees or less.

“Preserving our existing childcare providers is vital as we look toward economic recovery,” said City Business Advocate Ben Hemson. “Allocating these funds to NeighborImpact while holding some funds back for potential assistance to school age children this fall provides some certainty for Bend’s working families as they return to work.”

Some of the NeighborImpact funding will help with rental and mortgage assistance while United Way will use its existing COVID recovery grant money to distribute money to local nonprofits.

The City Council’s Stewardship Subcommittee met this week and heard about the allocation plan.

“Our hard working community members and excellent businesses need all the help they can get right now,” said Councilor Barb Campbell. “We are fortunate to have excellent partners such as NeighborImpact, United Way of Central Oregon and our local Chamber of Commerce to quickly get these funds out to the people, nonprofits and employers who need them the most.”

The funding must be used to pay for unbudgeted COVID-19 related expenses between March and December of 2020, and funds must be spent by the end of 2020.

Funding comes with a high level of financial accountability and reporting requirements for those receiving funds, will be distributed in phases to ensure compliance on timelines and contract deliverables, and must be to the recipients by the end of 2020.

Those receiving funds must prove that they are not getting funds for the same expenses from different sources.