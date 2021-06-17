City of Bend serves final eviction notices to homeless campers at 2nd & Emerson

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend on Thursday gave final notice to a group of homeless campers on NE Second and Emerson, calling for them to vacate the area by Wednesday.

Assistant Communications Manager Joshua Romero said city crews and contractors will close part of the area to begin cleaning the area and restoring the right of way.

Saying the area wasn’t safe any longer, the City Council earlier this month approved a policy that allowed them to close down the camp with the help of local social support services.

The policy required the city to give the campers at least two weeks’ notice. The first notice was given the week of June 7th.

“Providing for the safety of our unhoused community members and the traveling public is the City’s top priority in addressing what’s happening at Emerson Avenue,” said City Manager Eric King. “We are grateful to be working with trusted partners to support our unhoused community members as we work to provide safe alternatives to camping in the right-of-way.”

As part of the City’s overall plan to address homelessness, it recently partnered with NeighborImpact to open a 70-bed, low-barrier shelter.

The Shepherd’s House operates the shelter at 275 NE Second Street.

The City has coordinated with REACH, SHARE Project of Shepherd’s House, Deschutes County Homeless Outreach, and other service providers to connect individuals and families to available resources through local service providers and agencies.

There are nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon on any given night.

This number includes families with children and youths who do not live with an adult.

The City is in the process of applying for a grant from the State-funded Project Turnkey to convert a motel into a shelter for people who are unhoused.

The State legislature has approved $2.5 million in funding to open a navigation center in Bend to support unhoused community members.

On Wednesday City Council directed staff to enter into a purchase and sale agreement of the property located at 275 NE Second Street to establish a permanent low-barrier shelter at the location of a seasonal shelter.

The Sounding Board to House Our Neighbors is working with City staff to make recommendations to update the Bend Development Code to allow for the development of different shelter types in certain zoning districts.

Bend is working with public agencies and community partners to support solutions for houselessness in the Bend community.

This includes finding ways to keep people in their homes, provide temporary transitional housing and shelters, and increase the availability of affordable housing. Recently, the City Council adopted a Safe Parking Program to allow limited overnight parking in certain locations for people experiencing homelessness and updated the Bend Development Code to allow temporary housing (shelters) in some commercial zones in Bend.