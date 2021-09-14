City of Bend seeks applicants for alternate Economic Board openings

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is seeking interested residents to fill up to two one-year appointments for alternate positions on the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board (BEDAB).

Applicants must reside within Bend city limits and represent a key industry located within the city.

The BEDAB provides a private sector perspective in advising the Bend City Council on topics related to business development and economic growth. The Board is also charged with aiding in the organization of City economic development resources, facilitating entrepreneurial support between community organizations, and oversight of existing City agreements with Economic Development for Central Oregon and Visit Bend.

BEDAB’s work is guided by a three-year strategic plan. The Board is in the process of developing a new plan for 2022-2024.

Alternate appointees participate in all BEDAB discussions but do not hold voting power, alternates may be appointed to full terms in the event of a voting member’s resignation. The BEDAB meets at least once monthly for two hours, and applicants should be able to accommodate attending these meetings, often during business hours. All BEDAB meetings are currently being held remotely to abide by social distancing guidelines.

To apply for BEDAB please complete the application available here www.bendoregon.gov/government/committees/apply. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

For more information on serving on the committee, please contact Ben Hemson, Business Advocate, at bhemson@bendoregon.gov