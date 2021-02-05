City of Bend seeks mental health practitioner for police department

The City of Bend has requested proposals to provide the Bend Police Department with a practitioner for on-going mental health wellness support and education.

The practitioner position is contracted with the City, and proposals are currently being accepted through an RFP process.

Proposal requirements are available by registering here: : https://bit.ly/3oMrVTr

According to the City, the wellness program seeks to encompass many aspects of mental and physical fitness, with activities such as yoga, team workouts, and mindfulness.

Since the program’s launch, the City has seen a substantial decrease in work-related injuries on staff.

An optional virtual info session will be held on February 18th at 9 p.m. Attendance is encouraged but not required. Proposers planning to attend the meeting are asked to RSVP at purchasing@bendoregon.gov.

Sealed proposals must be submitted by March 3rd at 3 p.m., at City Hall, 710 NW Wall Street, 2nd Floor, Bend, Oregon, 97703. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Solicitation packets may be obtained from Premier Builders Exchange at www.premierbx.com by clicking on “Public Works Projects” and then on “City of Bend”. Entities intending to submit proposals should register with Premier Builders Exchange as a planholder in order to receive addenda.

For more information on the process, please email purchasing@bendoregon.gov.