City of Bend Planning Commission looks to fill 2 openings

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is seeking applicants to fill two openings on the Bend Planning Commission.

Planning Commission members are appointed by the City Council for four-year terms to review and make recommendations regarding land use matters subject to the processes of State law and City code.

Consideration will be given to include people who represent various geographical parts of the city and have familiarity with land use and development within Bend.

Position 7 is for the remainder of a four-year term that began February 2019 and ends December 2022. This position is eligible for a four-year reappointment beginning in 2023.

Position 3 is for a new four-year term that begins January 2022 and ends December 2025. This position is eligible for reappointment beginning in 2026.

The City Council has focused on the implementation of the community’s growth plan identified in the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) expansion and accompanying Comprehensive Plan policies.

This plan highlights the need for more urban-style development in opportunity areas, infill development, a variety of housing types to meet the community’s housing needs and master planning in UGB expansion areas.

The Planning Commission will continue to play a key role in the implementation of this plan.

Familiarity with the concepts listed above is desirable.

Applicants must be residents of the City of Bend. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, December 5, 2021.

To apply: Complete the Advisory Committee application: www.bendoregon.gov/government/committees/apply. For questions on serving on the Planning on Commission, please contact Russ Grayson at rgrayson@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2121.

For more information regarding the Planning Commission and on the Urban Growth Boundary please visit www.bendoregon.gov/planningcommission