City of Bend moves step closer to banning sale, use of fireworks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council is moving forward with a plan to ban the sale, possession and use of fireworks.

A proposed code change would not prohibit professional fireworks displays permitted by the state fire marshal, such as the Fourth of July Fireworks show on Pilot Butte.

Just before the Fourth of July this year, the city issued an emergency declaration banning fireworks due to the fire dangers from extremely dry conditions.

The city extended the declaration in August and it expires at the end of the year.

The ban would be permanent. Violators would face a $750 fine.

Councilors will vote on the issue at a future meeting.