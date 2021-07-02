City of Bend launches open house to talk ‘reliable drinking water future’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Community members interested in how the City of Bend is planning for a reliable drinking water future are invited to an online open house from now through August 6, at www.bendoregon.gov/water-master-plan.

During the online open house, attendees will:

· Learn about Bend’s drinking water,

· Find out what steps Bend is taking to plan ahead

· Share what’s most important to them about water conservation and long-range plans to maintain the City’s drinking water.

The City of Bend recently prepared a 20-year Integrated Water System Master Plan that takes a comprehensive look at Bend’s water system. It identified what steps are needed to protect the reliability of drinking water and sustain supplies for Bend’s growing community and changing climate.

The online open house features information about the recent planning work and a five-minute community feedback survey.