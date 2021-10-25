City of Bend launches interactive online dashboard, 21-23 biennial report

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are two new ways to access information and monitor progress on work the City is doing to achieve City Council goals.

These resources are all located on the City Council webpage at www.bendoregon.gov/citycouncil :

The City recently launched its 2021-23 interactive dashboard, called the Council Goals Status Reporting Tool, that highlights information about key Council Goal related projects.

It will be regularly updated. See: Council Goals 2021-2023 Dashboard

The new 2021-23 Biennial Report overviews how the City Council develops goals and how the City’s budget works.

You can find the 21-23 biennial report here on the City Council webpage.

It touches on work accomplished over the last biennium and a look ahead at what to expect this biennium.

Pick up a copy in the hallway next to the Permit Center at City Hall, 710 NW Wall Street, or email communications@bendoregon.gov if you want printed copies of the magazine-style report for a group or event.