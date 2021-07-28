City of Bend hosts first Project Turnkey community open house

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend hosted its first Community Open House on Project Turnkey near the motel at the riverfront next to The Waterside Building Tuesday evening.

$2.97 million in state funding went to the City of Bend from Project Turnkey to purchase a motel property and remodel it for use.

The City closed on the Bend Value Inn located at 2346 NE Division Street in early July, and will use it as a managed transitional shelter once remodeled.

Once remodeled, Project Turnkey-Bend will provide 28 rooms for shelter use.

The City will work with people currently residing at the motel to ensure they maintain stable housing while the motel is being remodeled.

At the open houses, people can see an overview of the City’s plans for remodeling the motel to create transitional housing, information on how the shelter will be managed, a summary of the services that might be offered at the shelter, and an opportunity to offer suggestions and ask questions.

The next Community Open House is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the riverfront next to Waterside Building at 2445 NE Division St.

You can read more on Project Turnkey on the City of Bend’s website.