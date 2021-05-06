City of Bend eyes 2 new properties for possible homeless shelter site

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council on Wednesday moved a step closer to finding a property to convert into a homeless shelter.

Councilors authorized the purchase and sale agreements for the Bend Value Inn and Rainbow Motel to determine if either property would be suitable for the state’s Project Turnkey grant funding.

Last month the city backed out of an agreement to buy the Old Mill and Suites on 3rd Street when an inspection revealed it wasn’t suitable for the project.

The city has until June 30th to apply for Project Turnkey grant money.