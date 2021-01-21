City of Bend extends COVID local state of emergency

The City of Bend has extended its COVID-19 local state of emergency for another 60 days.

The updated declaration remains in effect through March 21, 2021, subject to further amendments or extension at that time.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s most recent order assigns counties with risk levels, replacing the phased reopening approach previously in place.

As of Wednesday, Deschutes County remains in the “extreme risk” category.

The City’s updated emergency order references this revised statewide approach, tying temporary policies to state-determined risk levels rather than reopening phases.

A declaration of a local state of emergency allows for temporary emergency policies related to procurement practices, facility closures, employee teleworking and public meeting protocols and more. It also says:

The City won’t shut off water for non-payment of unpaid water bills.

Permitted special events are not allowed, with some exceptions.

The City can allow some businesses to operate on sidewalks, parking areas or streets to provide a safer environment for customers and employees, and to stimulate the recovery and support local businesses.

The City can continue to limit in-person meetings and livestream virtual meetings for the public.

The City can establish or allow private or public entities to establish on public or private property certain transitional housing, with case management, during the emergency.

The City of Bend has more information about the local state of emergency declaration on its website bendoregon.gov/covid19.