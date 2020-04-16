City of Bend does not pass short-term rental ban measure

Bend city councilors did not take action to restrict the use of short term-rentals at a city council meeting on Wednesday night.

A proposed resolution would have created civil penalties up to $750 per day against both rental operators and guests. The measure would have restricted stays less than 30 days.

The council decided not to restrict the short-term stays because of hesitations about the measure voiced by councilors Bruce Abernethy, Justin Livingston, Bill Moseley and Chris Piper.

Those against the resolution argued that many short-term rentals are already complying with social distancing measures, and many renters would be hurt economically at a time of already widespread job loss.

Councilors Barb Campbell, Gena Goodman-Campbell and Mayor Sally Russell spoke in favor of the restrictions. Mayor Russell said that Bend, as a recreation town, could be at risk because vacationers travel to Bend and possibly bring the virus with them.

“If we delay and we’re not clear that this is not a place where you can come and enjoy beautiful Bend while you shelter in place, I worry that we will suffer the consequences,” Goodman-Campbell said.

But not everyone agreed.

“That might be the case in theory, but that hasn’t been our experience,” Abernethy said. “We haven’t had that rush here, we haven’t had minimal medical capacity. The small decrease in risk is not worth the known economic downturn.”

Deschutes County earlier this month announced a similar ban until May 15th on short term stays in rural, unincorporated parts of the county which include Sunriver Resort, Tetherow, Pronghorn, Black Butte Ranch and Eagle Crest.

County commissioners this week said violators of the ordinance could be fined up to $1,000 per day.