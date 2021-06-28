City of Bend bans fireworks and declares local state of emergency due to heat

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend declared a local state of emergency Monday in response to the unusually high temperatures forecasted this week and the high risk for fire during the summer drought conditions.

The emergency order mobilizes city resources to support unhoused community members and it immediately bans all uses of fireworks — both illegal and legal — within the City of Bend.

The declaration of a local state of emergency is effective immediately and remains in effect through July 9.

The city is working with various public entities and service providers to open cooling shelters, but more flexibility could be needed to meet community needs this week. Under the emergency order, the city can relax, adjust or wave any requirements and standards of the Bend Municipal Code, Bend Development Code or other regulations for the purpose of addressing a public health emergency caused by the extreme heat.

The professional firework displays at the Vince Genna Stadium and at Pilot Butte State Park will continued as scheduled and have both been approved by the State Fire Marshall and Bend Fire & Rescue. Both shows include plans to reduce the risk of fire and quickly respond to any fire incidents.

The use of all other fireworks in Bend is banned through July 9.

Under the emergency order, use of any fireworks is a class A civil infraction and carries a penalty of a fine up to $750. The city asks for community support in keeping Bend safe by complying with the ban on fireworks.

Community members are encouraged to report the use of fireworks via email at fireworks@bendoregon.gov. Use of fireworks posing an immediate risk to people or property are considered emergencies and should be reported by calling 911.