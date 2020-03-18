City of Bend considers delay in $190 million transportation bond request

Bend City Councilors on Wednesday will discuss withdrawing a proposed $190 million transportation bond measure it planned to place on the May ballot.

City officials added the topic to the Bend City Council meeting agenda in light of the COVID-19 crisis and the financial stress already placed upon residents.

In February, the council voted to put the bond measure before voters to pay for an array of transportation improvement projects throughout the city.

The estimated cost to property owners would be about 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. According to the city, a home with a real market value of $415,000 and an assessed value of $220,000 (Bend’s citywide average) will pay about $170 per year.

Among the key projects slated for the bond are $36.5 million for work on Reed Market Road, including a railroad overpass; $10 million to build a northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp on Highway 97 at Murphy Road; $5 million to build a roundabout or improve the traffic light at 3rd and Wilson and $1.4 million to widen Empire Avenue to five lanes near the Highway 97 interchange and add a traffic light at the southbound ramp.

New roundabouts or traffic signals also are in store for several busy east-west intersections including 4th and Revere, Olney and 4th, Ferguson Road and 15th, Wilson and 15th and O.B. Riley Road and Empire Avenue.

The money would also be used to improve sidewalk/bike path infrastructure in neighborhoods and along busy city streets to make it safer to walk and bike across town.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live at: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/city-council/city-council-meeting-agendas-video

Due to the current status of COVID-19, the room will be setup to maintain social distancing. The Visitor’s Section will be limited to written comments only. The public is encouraged to watch from home.