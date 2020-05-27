City of Bend changes up downtown pickup parking spots

The City of Bend is changing up the curbside pickup parking situation downtown.

The city had blocked off a handful of “pickup lanes” in front of businesses as many restaurants went to take-out only over the last couple of months.

But with more businesses opening as part of the state’s Phase I plan, more parking spots are needed for customers venturing out to shop and dine.

Businesses that choose to do so can establish a single “pickup only” parking spot in front of their location

Spaces are limited to foodservice, retail, or other service industry businesses. Businesses interested in obtaining a designated curbside pickup permit should contact Diamond Parking at 541-317-2805.

All designated curbside pickup spaces are valid for a two-week limitation.

The City of Bend’s Parking Services Division via Diamond Parking Services will keep track of the designated parking spaces.

Currently, Diamond Parking in downtown Bend is not issuing parking citations for time violations.

As part of the City’s COVID-19 response, parking enforcement is currently limited to safety violations in the downtown parking district. Regular parking enforcement will return in conjunction with the second phase of our community’s reopening plan.

See www.bendoregon.gov/parking for more information about parking programs.