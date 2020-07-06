City of Bend asks residents to be responsible with water use this summer

The City of Bend is asking residents to pay attention to their water use this summer due to drought conditions throughout Deschutes County.

City Manager Eric King on Monday declared a “Stage 1 water curtailment alert” for the city.

The alert doesn’t require customers to do anything, it just serves as a reminder to everyone to be responsible.

“This is a great opportunity for our customers to refresh their understanding of our existing water management regulations and apply WaterWise best practices to improve water use efficiency”, said Dan Denning, Water Conservation Program Manager with the City of Bend.

To learn about your water use, sign up through our WaterSmart Portal. Additional helpful tips are available at www.waterwisetips.org.

The site has a lot of useful information, such as the times you’re allowed to water your lawn.

Outdoor Watering Hours: The City’s approved irrigation sprinkler times are in effect:

No irrigation 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Even addresses irrigate on even days

Odd addresses irrigate on odd days

Zero sprinkler overspray and runoff

For the latest City of Bend drought-related information visit www.bendoregon.gov/drought.

The ongoing forecast shows lower than normal streamflows, lower precipitation, and higher than normal temperatures within the Deschutes Basin.

The City of Bend has two sources of water supply.

These include surface water from the Bend Municipal Watershed and the Deschutes Regional Aquifer.

Dual sources of water supply, along with a commitment to water conservation and efficiency, have positioned the City well to continue to meet all residential, commercial and industrial needs during Stage 1 water curtailment.